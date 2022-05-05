FIRE and Rescue NSW, with the first cold front due to hit region, urges people to follow its safety checklist before starting a woodfire or turning on a heater.
"Every winter we see a large rise in the number of fires and this is mostly due to the increase of heating equipment and extra cooking " Kate from Fire and Rescue NSW's Community Engagement Unit said.
"Jump on our website [here] download our checklist which will help you prepare for the cooler months this year."
Smoke alarms are the first thing on the checklist.
"Smoke alarms are the only that is going to wake you in the event of a fire in you home," Tony from the Community Engagement Unit explained.
Many people would be about to light there wood fires for the first time this season and Fire and Rescue NSW offers more advice.
"Remember to clean you fireplace before using it this year and keep you firewood and any other combustibles a least a metre away," Tony said.
So say warm but also stay safe.
