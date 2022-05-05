Ensure everything is kept a metre from the heater.

Check your electric and gas heaters before you use them. If you suspect a fault have the item checked by a qualified repairer or replaced. Check all cords for fraying and damage. Plug heaters directly into wall sockets only.

Do not overload powerboards.

Install any new heaters and use as per manufacturer's instructions.

Check your portable outdoor heaters before use and have serviced or replaced if required. Ensure that the area where you plan to use them is level, well ventilated and away from awnings and other combustible materials.