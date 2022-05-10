Organiser of the recent Milton Show Society Ambassador presentation, Angela Brooks, is proud of all the entrants.
She said it was an honour it was to have many local faces come together for the 2022 Milton Show Society Ambassador Presentation.
"Our future is beyond bright with these amazing young people," she said.
"After the show being postponed and then cancelled the ambassador presentation announcements had to happen really soon and fit in with everyone's busy schedules.
"So it was awesome to see so many people support the event."
Anglea added it was always wonderful having the event at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
She added Ulladulla Civic Centre manager Michelle Babington did a "wonderful job as she always does" as master of ceremonies.
"It was great to see a huge turnout of Master Stockman entrants and Junior Showgirl entrants too," Angela said.
"It shows that it is an important part of the show and an important event in our community.
"The Teen Young Woman of the year and the Young Woman of the year entrants had waited a long time from when they were judged back in late February/early March.
"The Young Woman of the year competition was an extremely difficult decision and we encourage all the entrants to come back again and participate.
"They were all such wonderful ambassadors for our community and will all do really well at the next stage."
Angela, again, said she was proud of all the entrants.
"I am super proud of Brittany Anderson for being announced the winner," Angela said.
"I know she will do very well in her year as the Young Woman of the year for Milton Show Society.
"Brittany already has proved to be such a crucial part of the Milton Show society team and I look forward to supporting her in her young woman of the year journey."
Brittany is now off to the next stage at the Zone Two finals in Camden representing the Milton and Ulladulla community in February 2023.
"It was also wonderful to award Madelyn Nash our 2020 Milton Showgirl winner the prestigious JM Wallace youth of the year award," Angela added.
"Madelyn Nash has been an outstanding ambassador for the Milton Show Society representing us at zone and state levels at the Sydney Royal Easter show and her input and dedication to the Milton Show society have been impeccable.
"The Milton Show Society is so proud of each and every one of the participants in all categories and we cannot wait to see you all continue on in your endeavours."
The committee is now moving towards next year.
"We are now organising the 2023 Milton Show and I really encourage any young woman aged 18 to 24 who is even a little interested in what the young woman of the year competition is about to get in contact with me and to enter this traditional event. You never know where it might take you," Angela said
Contact her at angeb581@yahoo.com.au for more information.
