2022 Milton Show Society Ambassador Presentation

May 10 2022 - 3:00am
PROUD DAY: Brittany Anderson and Annie- Maree Martin [back row] along with Teagan Brook and Sullivan Gaha are the major ambassador winners.

Organiser of the recent Milton Show Society Ambassador presentation, Angela Brooks, is proud of all the entrants.

