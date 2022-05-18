Mollymook gets set to host a major Surf Life Saving Australia event

Surf Life Saving Australia, after two years of cancellations to both the National IRB and Pool Rescue Championships in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, has announced the dates for the 2022 events.
The 2022 National and Interstate IRB Championships will take place from July 21- 24 at Mollymook, while the 2022 National and Interstate Pool Rescue Championships will be held across August 5-7 at the Southport Aquatic Centre on Queensland's Gold Coast.
Advertisement
SLSA National Sport Manager Wayne Druery said that it was exciting to be looking ahead to the 2022 IRB and Pool Rescue Championships after two years of postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19.
"COVID-19 has thrown us many challenges over the past two years, and we are looking forward to be finally running the 2022 IRB and Pool Rescue Championships this winter," Druery said.
"We are determined to give our IRB and Pool competitors the chance to contest these national titles after what we are certain has been a difficult and disappointing two years.
"We are looking forward to seeing clubs from around the country descend on Mollymook in July and on the Gold Coast in August for a spectacular two events that show case our surf sports purpose - being rescue ready."
Entries for the National IRB and Pool Rescue Championships will open shortly following the conclusion of the 2022 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships - stay tuned to the SLSA social media channels and the SLS members portal for important upcoming information.
2022 National & Interstates IRB Championships:
21July 21-24 Mollymook, NSW
Thursday 21 - U23 & Masters Competition
Friday 22 - U23, Masters, Interstate and Open Competition
Saturday 23 - Open competition
Sunday 24 - Open competition
2022 National & Interstate Pool Rescue Championships:
August 5-7 Southport, QLD
Friday 5 - Youth, Opens, Masters and Interstate Teams Competition
Saturday 6 - Youth, Opens and Masters Competition
Sunday 7- Youth, Opens and Masters Competition
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.