Ulladulla TAFE to offer employment skill course

May 24 2022 - 3:00am
TAFE NSW medical administration teacher Emma Gemmell.

Locals will be armed with the skills to gain employment on the health industry's "frontline" as part of a unique new course offering at TAFE NSW Ulladulla.

Local News

