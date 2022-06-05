POOH'S Corner is something that continues to capture the imaginations of people of all ages.
Locally connected filmmaker Matthew Thompson is just one person captured by the magic of this well-known shrine and he now plans to make a documentary on it.
However, please Matthew - for those who don't know anything about Pooh's Corner - tell us a bit more.
"Pooh's Corner is a large hollow hole on the side of the road on the Clyde Mountain - King's Highway," he explained.
"For decades this hole has been a shrine dedicated to the beloved children's character - Winnie the Pooh.
"It is filled with a range of toys of Winnie the Pooh characters, giving children something to be excited for on the long journey."
One of those children was Matthew.
"I couldn't tell you how old I was the first time I saw it, ever since birth I've been traveling between Canberra and Ulladulla. It's always been a part of my life," he said.
His documentary is sure to be well received and the good news is that people can take part.
"Using responses from the community, I want to weave together the story of Pooh's Corner from conception all the way to now, highlighting the history, the adversity it's faced [landslides, vandalisms, bushfires], and the legacy it has had with the community," he said.
People can contact Matthew by sending him an email at mattjt98@gmail.com.
He asks for any photos, stories, or facts about Pooh's Corner people can supply.
"I am very excited to be taking on this project. I have already had such an incredible response to my idea, with people seeming so appreciative that I'm shining a spotlight on the much-beloved location," he said.
"Just seeing the positive response to the location and how much it means to people, has meant a lot.
"Knowing that it's such a shared love for this location, I hope my documentary can really encapsulate that. I think it's going to be a really touching final project."
While we all want to see the documentary now - the process will take some time
"I predict the pre-production stage will take another month to get an exact idea of the layout of the documentary from start to finish," he said.
"Once I have that, I'll be able to put together a budget for the project.
"Then will come looking at grant opportunities or funding options that apply to my project.
"Once those stages are complete, I'd give about one to two months for filming, and another couple of weeks after that for editing."
It will be with the wait and the public will get the chance to see it.
"Once it is completed, I hope to submit it to local and international film festivals, and I'll definitely keep the community posted on screening options," he said.
Matthew is an independent filmmaker from Canberra but has a strong Ulladulla connection.
"This will be my first official documentary, which is an itch I've been wanting to scratch for a while now," he said.
"I've previously done a range of fictional short films.
"A couple of my short films were lucky enough to make it into Lights! Canberra! Action! locally, with my most recent "Where Credit's Due" becoming a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival this year."
