Council seeks feedback on Disability Inclusion Action Plan

Shoalhaven City Council has drafted a new Shoalhaven Disability Inclusion Action Plan for 2022-2026.
The plan provides a four-year framework for inclusion planning under the requirements of the Disability Inclusion Act 2014.
After extensive community consultation to identify priority areas for inclusion, teams across council developed actions to address the community-identified priorities.
The four focus areas for the plan are:
Community input continues to be a driving force in developing the Disability Inclusion Action Plan. The Disability Inclusion Action Plan aims to ensure that people living with disability have fair access to services and can participate in life in the Shoalhaven.
Council is now seeking feedback on the draft Plan to ensure it reflects the community's aspirations and needs. Council encourages everyone to have a say by completing the survey on the website, and particularly wants to hear from people living with a disability, as well as carers, businesses and organisations who support them.
Community feedback will be incorporated into the finalised Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2022-26 and will be reported to council on 20 June 20 , with implementation commencing on July 1.
The Draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan and Implementation Table are available to view on councils website.
Please complete the Online Feedback Form by Sunday June 12 2022.
If you have any questions about the plan, or need assistance, please contact Council's Community Capacity Builder on 4429 3411.
