NSW Government commits to highway safety transformation

THE NSW Government today [Tuesday June 21] confirmed its commitment to transformation of the Princes Highway from south of Nowra to the Victorian border.
As part of its State Budget announcements, the NSW Government announced it would deliver a record investment into regional roads and transport in 2022-23, with the commitment totalling $10.6 billion with Shoalhaven and South Coast projects mentioned.
The government announced:
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the NSW Government was securing a brighter future for families by building what matters to make daily life better.
"More than ever before, this year's Budget is about investing in projects that better connect regional communities for generations to come," Mr Farraway said.
"Regional NSW has been challenged by natural disasters and the pandemic, so I know that our transport planning and delivery needs to be agile and adaptable to better respond to changes in commuter needs and travel patterns."
