Mollymook's Kelsey Bennett prevails at Hunstanton Golf Club

By David Tease
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
Kelsey Bennett. File Image

Mollymook's Kelsey Bennett has prevailed 2&1 in a tough battle against Canadian Savannah Grewal in the opening round of the Women's Amateur at Hunstanton Golf Club in England overnight.

