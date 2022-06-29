Visiting RFS members get medals for their Currowan firefighting efforts

HELP to fight the horrific Currowan Bushfire came from all over NSW, including the Riverina.
For their efforts during the devastating 2019-20 bush fire season, more than 150 members from the NSW Rural Fire Service's Riverina District have been awarded the National Emergency Medal
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke joined Rural Fire Service (RFS) Assistant Commissioner Mathew Smith to present the medals to volunteers, as well as a Commissioner's Certificate of Commendation to the Region South Strike Team, at a ceremony in Wagga Wagga this week.
The efforts of the Riverina based volunteers while they were in the Shoalhaven was particularly mentioned at the ceremony.
Assistant Commissioner Smith congratulated the Region South Strike Team who were dispatched to assist with firefighting efforts across NSW during the 2019-20 season.
"The Commissioner's Commendation recognises service or outstanding actions in relation to fire service duties, administrative leadership, or exemplary performance of a specific project or task," Assistant Commissioner Smith said.
"The members of the Strike Team are worthy recipients of this following their efforts to protect each other as their trucks were overrun by flames during the Currowan fire in the Shoalhaven region.
"We also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of all RFS volunteers. We know it takes their ongoing support and patience to assist and enable our volunteers to continue to sacrifice their time to save lives and property."
Ms Cooke said hundreds of volunteer firies from across the Riverina District played an integral part in the firefighting response during the Black Summer bush fires.
"The National Emergency Medal is awarded to those who render sustained or significant service during nationally significant emergencies, so it's a real credit to local Brigades that 151 members have been awarded this honour," she said.
"These men and women remain on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect their communities from a range of risks and hazards, and we should be extremely proud of their ongoing contribution to making NSW safer and stronger."
