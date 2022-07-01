THERE will be more "smiles on dials" this year as the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast has just announce its new dates for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
First on the list is Mollymook which is set down for the Saturday November 19 2022 and then from there the team will move north.
Our next location is Thirroul also set down for a Saturday on December 3 2022 - a Christmas event the association is looking forward to coordinating.
The Disabled Surfers Association South Coast, in the New Year, has decided to put an event down for the Port Kembla Beach after so many positive comments from the event earlier this year.
"We understand that it is a bit of a travel for some, but we are hoping to get the same positive reaction, this has been set down for the Sunday February 26 2023," a Disabled Surfers Association South Coast spokesperson said.
"Of course we are all hoping to get back to Gerroa after being away for such a long time to the supportive community of Kiama and surrounds.
"Sunday the March 19 is the set date for the Gerroa event which is well before Easter and the school holidays arrive.
"So get the wet suits and cozzies out after COVID-19 and put these dates in the diary and on the fridge we are looking forward to seeing you all."
