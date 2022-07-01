Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Disabled Surfers Association South Coast surf days announced

July 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THERE will be more "smiles on dials" this year as the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast has just announce the new dates for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Image supplied

THERE will be more "smiles on dials" this year as the Disabled Surfers Association South Coast has just announce its new dates for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.