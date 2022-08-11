MANYANA and Culburra Beach are two Shoalhaven coastal villages being threatened by "zombie development approvals'', according to Greens Member of Legislative Council Cate Faehrmann.
Ms Faehrmann, in a follow up to her recent coast wide visit to see land under threat from developers, is now moving to put an end to "zombie developments approvals".
"Local residents are distraught and concerned councils are powerless to intervene in development plans that were approved before the turn of the century and before current planning laws that require an assessment of environmental impacts and cultural heritage issues," she said.
"I recently travelled the length of the NSW coast to examine the onslaught of developments under consideration by councils and Regional Planning Panels," she said
"Unless the state government acts quickly, irreversible damage will be done to our coastal environments and heritage.
"Collectively, zombie DAs threaten to clear thousands of hectares of bushland, including koala, greater glider, glossy black cockatoo and other threatened species habitat."
The glossy black cockatoo, this week, has now been listed as 'vulnerable'
"The State of the Environment report released last month has raised alarm bells about Australia's deteriorating habitat particularly along the east coast. The report highlights that Australia has lost the most mammals of any continent with many more at threat including the Greater Glider which was recently listed as endangered," Ms Faehrmann said.
"It is deeply concerning that existing state laws can allow for a situation where developers are able to clear environmentally sensitive land that would otherwise be protected.
"I have written to the NSW Environment Minister to urge him to take action."
She is calling on a plan to ensure nature is protected, but it would also smart solutions for people as well.
