Thousands of like-minded people around NSW, on Sunday October 16, will be gathering to simultaneously celebrate nature.
Shoalhaven based Treading Lightly, in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Council NSW and other local environmental groups are joining in the celebration and will be hosting our the area' own Picnic Day for Nature at Burrill Lake Lions Park between 10am and 2pm and it is a free event for all ages.
Come along and meet the teams from some wonderful nature loving groups such as, Manyana Matters, Parks and Wildlife Shorebird Program, Brooman State Forest Conservation group, Milton Rural Landcare, Knitting Nannas, NPA Milton, WIRES South Coast, Treading Lightly and the Treading Lightly DreamWeavers.
There will be lots of fun activities for all ages including guided walks, bird watching, face painting, yoga, games, colouring in competition and some cool things to buy.
People will be entertained by the Ulladulla Primary School drummers and the Milton Village Band, Hello Huey Coffee will keep you caffeinated and Clyde River Berry Ice creams will keep the kids happy.
There are over 50 picnics planned around the state.
This will not only be a fun day of getting outside with family and friends, but a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the natural beauty and biodiversity of your local area, plus a way to be part of something bigger.
People will have an opportunity to learn about the importance of our natural systems and ways you can help protect our precious environment, while connecting with your community.
Bring a rug and support this waste free event with your own reusable cups and plates to use at attending food and coffee vans, plus have fun packing a waste free picnic and enjoy loads of activities throughout the day.
10:00am
Welcome and Acknowledgement to Country
10:15am
Ulladulla Public School Drummers
10:30am
National Parks Association guided bird walk (1 hour) - Binoculars provided
11:00am
Yoga/ Nature reflection (30 mins) - Bring your own mat or towel
11:15am
Milton Village Band
11:30am
Salt marsh discovery walk with Dr Sonia Bazzacco from NSW Dept of Environment (30 mins)
12:00pm
National Parks & Wildlife Shorebird walk FOR KIDS (30 mins)
12:30pm
Yoga/ Nature reflection (30 mins) - Bring your own mat or towel
1:00pm
Salt marsh discovery walk with Dr Sonia Bazzacco from NSW Dept of Environment (30 mins)
2:00pm
Prize giveaway / Announcement
All Day
Weaving with the Treading Lightly DreamWeavers, Face Painting, Giveaways, Information Stalls, Food and Coffee Vans
More information visit https://tlinc.org.au/programs-projects/events/ or follow the group on its socials.
