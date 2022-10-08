Milton Ulladulla Times
Treading Lightly's Picnic for Nature at Burrill Lake Lions Park

Updated October 8 2022 - 2:57am, first published 1:30am
The Picnic Day for Nature at Burrill Lake Lions Park between 10am and 2pm and it is a free event for all ages. Picture supplied

Thousands of like-minded people around NSW, on Sunday October 16, will be gathering to simultaneously celebrate nature.

