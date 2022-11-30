ULLADULLA Boardrider Keira Buckpitt is looking to build on her impressive efforts after a dominate performance on day four of the Woolworths Australian Junior Surfing Titles.
Several top seeds failed to fire in challenging conditions yesterday [Wednesday] at the at North Stradbroke Island [Minjerribah] Queensland.
However, Buckpitt, a Culburra Beach resident, bucked the trend and was the standout under 18 women's competitor.
Buckpitt dropped a 9.00 opening ride in heat three to finish with a 15.00 two-wave score.
She is now in today's quarter finals.
Surfing Australia Contest Director, Glen Elliott said it was a day of upsets with state champions among those knocked out of the competition.
"The contest was ready to go at Main Beach before the conditions started to deteriorate. The wind and the swell picked up quite quickly so the call was made to relocate to Deadman's Beach and set up again," he said.
Organisers expect more unruly weather tomorrow with even stronger winds forecast.
The 2022 Woolworths Australian Junior Surfing Titles encompass individual divisions for under 14 to under 18 junior men and women as well as school surfing divisions for under 16 to under 19 [Allstars and MR Shield] junior men and women.
