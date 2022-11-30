Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Boardrider Keira Buckpitt's Woolworths Australian Junior Surfing Titles efforts

Updated December 1 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keira Buckpitt is in great form. Picture Sam Walker

ULLADULLA Boardrider Keira Buckpitt is looking to build on her impressive efforts after a dominate performance on day four of the Woolworths Australian Junior Surfing Titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.