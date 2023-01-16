Musical & Dance Performance by Dhawarri & Contemporary Dancers - experience the magic of the Dhawarri and Contemporary Dancers as they express ideas creatively, with an appreciation of the dynamic cultural and historical role of dance in our community.

Glorius Mud Singers Choir & Community Singalong - sit back and enjoy the performance or lend your voice to the Shoalhaven's best-loved community choirs.

Shoalhaven Community Choir Performance - enjoy a riveting performance featuring a variety of songs from well-known bands including the Seekers, Beatles, Neil Diamond and Abba plus there will be plenty of opportunities to participate.

Bring your Favorite Senior to Storytime - invite your grandma, your poppy or an older friend or relative. Make a special artwork together to take home.

A Golden Day of Fun - enjoy an action-packed day featuring flower arrangement workshop, swing dancing, baking class and trivia.

Try Your Hand at Spinning, Weaving and Associated Crafts - get creative and meet new friends. Equipment and expertise provided, you can also learn about how to join the group.

Aging Well in Place - discover a one-stop-shop for tenants to register with My Aged Care as well as serve as an opportunity for senior tenants to socialise with other tenants and members of the community over food, entertainment and a health and well-being activity.

Stroke Recovery Club Lunch and Outing - share a meal and your experience with other stroke survivors, their families and their carers.