Shoalhaven City Council is inviting the community to take part in the 2023 Seniors Festival to be held next month.
A series of free events will run from Wednesday February 1 to Sunday 12 February, hosted by council and community organisations.
The theme for this years' event is celebrate together.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, said that the festival offered great opportunities to 'celebrate together' with unique experiences for community members right across the region.
"I invite everyone to take part in the 12-day festival. Whether you are meeting people or learning new skills, it is all about having a great time as part of community life in the Shoalhaven," she said
Experience the simple joy of re-connecting with old friends or meeting new people in your local community. With a wide range of events being held from Nowra down to Ulladulla - there is something for everyone."
The festival will feature free come and try sessions, live music and dancing, lunches and inter-generational activities:
Activities are open to people over 60 years, people over 50yearswith a lifelong disability and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people over 50 years.
Carers of seniors are also encouraged to take part.
Seniors are an important part of our Shoalhaven community.
The 2023 Seniors Week Festival activities are part of council's work to support seniors by creating equal and inclusive communities, where diversity is encouraged and everyone is welcomed, respected and treated equitably. Council thanks the community organisations hosting events for 2023 Seniors Festival Week.
To book your spot or for more information visit Council's events page or call 1300 293 111.
You can also find a copy of the 2023 calendar of events at council's facilities.
NSW Seniors Festival is coordinated by NSW Department of Communities & Justice for more information about events held across NSW visit their website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.