Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Science helps shape ways to be better prepared for devastating bushfire seasons

Updated February 2 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many homes were destroyed during the Black Summer Bushfire crisis. Picture file

Science is shaping how Australia can better prepare for devastating bushfire seasons with the release of comprehensive research based on the major issues of the 2019-20 Black Summer fire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.