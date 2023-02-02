Science helps shape ways to be better prepared for devastating bushfire seasons

Fire prediction research focused on the complex interactions between bushfires and the atmosphere, fuel and soil moisture. The science provides better knowledge of how soil and vegetation moisture affect fire risk at local levels, as well as the intricacies of bushfire and atmosphere interaction. Understanding these trends will help improve fire danger predictions and community warnings for specific areas. The research provides new insights into how different vegetation reduces wind speed. This will lead to improvements in bushfire behaviour modelling, warnings to those in the path of bushfires and better evaluation of aerial firefighting drops.