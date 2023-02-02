Transport team invites people to have say on highway upgrade

Transport for NSW recently identified the preferred option for the upgrade of the Princes Highway from Jervis Bay Road to Hawken Road following an extensive assessment process and now it want feedback from the community.
Transport NSW is inviting people to have their say on the preferred option.
People can talk with the Transport for NSW team at these upcoming events:
"We are seeking feedback on the preferred option to help refine the design of the highway upgrade and prepare a Review of Environmental Factors (REF)," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Your feedback will be considered as part of the REF assessment process. We will respond to your comments in a report following the public display of the REF. "
A report outlining how the preferred option for the upgrade of the Princes Highway between Jervis Bay Road and Hawken Road, including the intersection type for Hawken Road and the Princes Highway, was selected is now available at nswroads.work/jb2si.
