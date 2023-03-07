Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Show Society's awards ceremony and winners

Updated March 7 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:21pm
Congratulations goes to Darcy Tay [right] on being announced the Milton Show Young Woman of the Year and to Lacey Cooper who was announced as the Teen Young Woman of the Year.

THE Milton Show Society, following an awards ceremony on Saturday, has some fantastic young ambassadors on its hands.

