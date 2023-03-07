THE Milton Show Society, following an awards ceremony on Saturday, has some fantastic young ambassadors on its hands.
The awards ceremony was highlighted by the announcement of the Teen Young Woman of the Year and the Milton Show Young Woman of the Year.
Congratulations goes to Darcy Tay being announced the Milton Show Young Woman of the Year and to Elise Irvine who was chosen as runner-up.
Lacey Cooper was announced as the Teen Young Woman of the Year and Hannah Brook was announced as the runner-up.
Darcy said it was an honour to be named Milton Show Young Woman of the Year.
"I am very shocked and I was not expecting this," Darcy said just after the announcement was made on Saturday at the Milton Showground.
"The other girls are all just so wonderful and so confident - they are all just so inspiring girls."
The winner said she was not sure what the judges were looking for when it came to deciding the Milton Show Young Woman of the Year.
"I was just myself and just answered their questions to the best of my ability," the 21-year-old said.
Read More
Darcy has a long involvement with the Milton Show and it's an event she looks forward to every year.
"I always looked up to the other showgirls and knew one day I wanted to enter this event," she said.
"I think this event is really important because it improves your public speaking and your confidence within yourself."
She is looking forward to taking part in the other stages of the showgirl event.
Darcy would like to thank the Milton Show Society for the chance to take part in the event.
"Thanks for putting this event on every year and bringing the community together," Darcy said to the Milton Show Society
Lacey was also happy and excited to win her award.
"I just did not think I would win," Lacey said.
Lacey said the other Teen Young Woman of the Year entrants were all amazing people.
"This really means a lot to me because I want to get more in the agricultural side of the shows," she said.
Lacey was an entrant last year and put her name in the mix again because she had so much fun in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.