Coralie Smith from the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts is currently in South Korea as an Australian Ambassador for the John and Marie Hill Trust Fund Scholarship.
She is part of the Australian contingent attending the 25th World Scout Jamboree in SanManGeum, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea.
The Year 8 Ulladulla High School left Australia last week to take part in what is a major international event.
Approximately 45 000 youths and 5 000 leaders from 150 countries across the globe will converge in SanManGeum for 12 days of camping and activities at the jamboree.
Their campsite is eight square kilometres in size and will include subcamps where Coralie's patrol of 10 others are neighbours with scouts from Mexico, Ireland, Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Chile, UK and more.
The Jamboree is the first large-scale global youth event to be held since the pandemic and each youth member [aged between 14-17 years old] will return home and share their experiences with others - like all the members of the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts.
Participants, like Coralie, will return home after making new friends.
The scouts will get cultural insights from people from all around the world.
Coralie hopes to come home with a better understanding of how we all need to work together as global citizens, for sustainability and with a shared commitment towards peace, creating a better world by reducing poverty and inequality.
Go to joinscouts.com.au for more information about the organisation.
