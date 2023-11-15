"I personally feel like my life has completely changed since Kokoda. There were so many times before I left that I was told just how life-changing it would be but I don't think anyone can prepare you for the things you see, the struggles you go through and all the feelings that arise from the beauty of such a unique challenge. Physically, I think I was prepared as you can be but it was impossible to prepare for the agony of essentially walking for eight-10 hours a day up a straight hill. Even going down was not the easy break you think it would be - my knees were dying after 10 minutes each time we declined. I think I fully realised how difficult it would be on day two. The physical pain of day one had been blocked out by the nervous excitement, and on day two I struggled both more physically and mentally than I believe I ever have in my life. The mental battle I went through that day is really hard to put into words - I felt the epitome of fear, feeling like I had made a mistake. That I hadn't trained hard enough, that I wasn't ready and that I should have stayed home. Basically, every doubt I could have possibly had rushed through my mind during the gruelling, sweltering hot hours of day two on the Kokoda Trail. I had a long way to go.

