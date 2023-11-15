THE experience four Ulladulla High School students got from walking the Kokoda Trail is something that will stay with them forever.
Harrison Treweeke, Ellie Fitzpatrick, Mia Garrahy and Claire Ridley received Kokoda Youth Leadership Scholarships and they came home with amazing memories and stories to tell.
The Milton Ulladulla Times got each student to write about their experiences - their efforts are amazing.
"The Kokoda Trail some might see as a mere walk but those who have walked it know it is more than just that. The sights you see, the people meet and the food you eat are entirely different to what you're used to at home. But through this unique and trying experience, you'll come to feel many emotions; Happiness, sadness, pain and maybe even anger. But through all this, at the end of each day, you are rewarded with the most valuable resource in the world. Genuine human interaction - whether it is between the other trekkers or the porters that are accompanying you. You come to realise how important everyone around you is. It makes you rethink how valuable your tangible objects are and you start to put more thought, time and effort into your relationships with other people. Whether it is being more kind, genuine or honest with people, you start to open your eyes to what makes life, life. Life isn't about things like money, nice houses or owning a flashy car, life is about helping others, being kinder to the world and most importantly, remembering those who have passed the torch off to you."
Harrison Treweeke
"I personally feel like my life has completely changed since Kokoda. There were so many times before I left that I was told just how life-changing it would be but I don't think anyone can prepare you for the things you see, the struggles you go through and all the feelings that arise from the beauty of such a unique challenge. Physically, I think I was prepared as you can be but it was impossible to prepare for the agony of essentially walking for eight-10 hours a day up a straight hill. Even going down was not the easy break you think it would be - my knees were dying after 10 minutes each time we declined. I think I fully realised how difficult it would be on day two. The physical pain of day one had been blocked out by the nervous excitement, and on day two I struggled both more physically and mentally than I believe I ever have in my life. The mental battle I went through that day is really hard to put into words - I felt the epitome of fear, feeling like I had made a mistake. That I hadn't trained hard enough, that I wasn't ready and that I should have stayed home. Basically, every doubt I could have possibly had rushed through my mind during the gruelling, sweltering hot hours of day two on the Kokoda Trail. I had a long way to go.
"But if I had given up on day two, I would have missed one of the best days of my life - which was day three. On day three we stayed at a village and I met a little girl, her name was Rosie. She was so happy to see us, we brought gifts and one of them was a vortex [those things that you throw through the air] and even though I was exhausted, I got up and I played with her for what felt like hours. Her smile, her laugh, her joy from something so simple really shook me and I felt myself laughing and smiling too after the difficult day I had had. Since I've been back I think of this afternoon I spent enjoying the simple things in life with Rosie often. Her happiness and excitement by something so simple reminds me time and time again that even when you are exhausted, even when you feel like you've reached your physical and mental end - there is always something good to be found right around the corner.
"My other big lesson I took away from this experience was found in our trip to Bomana Cemetery. I had the privilege of visiting my great grandfather, Lawrence Garrahy's grave. It was a very emotional moment for me. To see the name itself engraved on a stone amongst the heroes whose footsteps we had just tracked - to realise their sacrifice and courage, and to see his name amongst them was an experience I will never forget. Since then, I have strived every day to honour his memory, for I now understand at least a small part of the invaluable character that those men had."
Mia Garrahy
"Walking the Kokoda Trail is an experience that can not simply be described in a matter of words. Everyone who walks the steps of our fallen soldiers on that trail takes away their own unique experience. But for me personally, it allowed me to see a whole new profundity within myself and my gratitude for Australian war history and our modern-day lives that I have never felt before. Some days were definitely harder than others, especially in the humidity after 4am wake ups hiking up an eight hour climb. However, at the beginning of our trek our leader chose a soldier for us individually, with a poppy in a small dish that we carried throughout the whole trail.
"I carried the name of Private Lionel Montgomery Watts, 39th Battalion, killed in action on August 28 1942 at the age of 19-years. Right until the final day where I made my oath to him at the Bomana war cemetery. Any moment of doubt I had, I reminded myself of Private Watts and his incredible, selfless journey he took on the trail. Since being home I have placed his card and poppy on my bedside table so every day when I wake up I can remind myself of the beautiful life I get to live thanks to the thousands of courageous Australian soldiers who gave up their lives for us. I hope to be able to continue their legacy in future generations to come and keep developing their qualities of selflessness, sacrifice, courage, mateship and resilience within myself and those around me."
Ellie Fitzpatrick
"My Kokoda Experience: 11 days, 160km, 30 river crossings, 21 amazing friends. When I left for Kokoda, I was told that this would be a trip in a lifetime, life-changing and I would come back a different person. That has all been proven to be true. What an experience. It is hard to describe in words, however, it was challenging, hot, humid, fun, tiring, emotional, eventful and amazing but not like our soldiers had it. Our soldiers were stuck for months on end without water or food, connection to loved ones and the enemies on attack.
"There were 21 in our group as well as 30 Papua New Guinean men helping us every step of the way. There were a lot of steep and hard climbs as well as long slippery downhill parts through the terrain of Papua New Guinea. Along the way we would stop at villages for meal breaks, the children would come running out to see us. They were all so happy with so little. A few of them sang the alphabet to us and counted to 10. It really showed it's not the material things you have that makes you happy, it's the people that surround you. The Papua New Guinean trekkers didn't have much either, most would carry a tent, some sort of cooking equipment like a pot, food for a meal as well as their own belongings. Most of them trekked in thongs or bare feet but never complained about anything and always had a smile on their face.
"Throughout the trek I carried the name of a soldier, I carried Captain Claude NYE. Captain of the Second 14th infantry battalion died on the 8th of September 1942 at the age of 25, on the top of Brigade Hill. Throughout the trek when times were tough, I would look at the poppy I was carrying. I was doing this for him, he died at the age of 25-years not having truly lived a life with opportunity and happiness. Knowing this and the life I have back home is what kept me going.
"It is not until you do this trek that you truly have an understanding of what our soldiers did for us. Putting themselves on the front line with absolutely nothing but a weapon to not defend themselves to defend our country. The terrain, the land, the conditions. Sweat dripping from every part of you, they stepped one foot in front of the other and gave it absolutely everything they had. The morning of the eighth day, we were at Isurava Memorial. Surrounding the memorial were four words, courage, endurance, mateship and sacrifice. These soldiers were courageous, they sacrificed their lives, they had endurance and to keep them going were their mates.
"Over the 11 days I have made lifelong friends that I hope to treasure forever, they were all such determined and like-minded people. It was amazing and reassuring to see other people like ourselves completing the trek together. Along the way we had many laughs, smiles and falls, however, we were there for each other every step of the way.
"Each night we would sit around the fire, talking about how crazy the day we had just accomplished was and sorting out our mind for the day ahead of us tomorrow. Panic, worry and excitement would cross my mind however there was never a moment I doubted myself. This is a crucial part, if you believe in yourself you can do anything.
"The Kokoda Trek has opened my eyes to another part of Australia's history that needs to be spoken about and in my opinion taught in high schools. We touch on it in primary school, but I feel we need to come back to it in high school on a deeper level when our minds are more understanding and are open to this sort of information. I am determined to carry this into my future and career, bringing Kokoda awareness into as many children's lives as possible. Kokoda has also shown me that we are so lucky to live in this beautiful country we call home. This experience has definitely opened my eyes to what life is really about, acceptance and forgiveness, living it to the fullest and achieving all my goals even the ones I didn't think I could achieve. I now know I can.
"This experience never would have been possible without the support of Darrell, William, the board of directors at the Ex-Servos club, Paul and the RSL members and of course the wonderful school that I am lucky enough to attend Ulladulla High School - thanks goes to principal Mrs Lofts and Mr Barry. I want to thank you all for the support, confidence and opportunity that you gave me and my fellow peers. Scott and Meg the trek leaders, you always made the hardest times so much fun and taught me every aspect you could about Kokoda history along the way. I would definitely recommend this adventure to every future student at Ulladulla High School. It is a game changer in a young person's life."
Claire Ridley
