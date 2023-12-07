Major sports award caps off strong year for promising teenage athlete

Promising athlete Jessica Kann is having a year to remember.
Jessica's year started off on a her when she was named the Shoalhaven's junior sportsperson of the year and then Ulladulla High School student would dominate her cross country and track rivals.
The Year 8 student dominated this year's representative cross-country season and went onto produce gold medal-winning efforts on the track
Her efforts were also acknowledged this week by the NSW South Coast School Sports Association.
Jessica, at the association's awards ceremony, was presented with a Secondary School Blues Award.
Students who achieved outstanding representation in their chosen sport and who have displayed sportsmanship receive Secondary School Blues Award.
Fittingly Jessica received her award from star Australian middle to long distance runner Jess Hull.
Many other South Coast sports stars received awards at the NSW South Coast School Sports Association's awards ceremony.
The South Coast award winners were:
President's Award: Caley Tallon-Henniker, Figtree High School.
Multiclass Athlete of the Year in Secondary School: Akala Miller, Bomaderry High School.
Laurie Constantine Trophy - Most Outstanding Representative in Secondary School Sport: Kasey Reh, Figtree High School.
Ron Smith Trophy - Most Outstanding Individual Secondary Performance: Alexis Bell, Warilla High School.
Brian Downes Trophy - Most Outstanding Achievement in Athletics: Boady Dunne, Eden High School.
Sid Hayes Trophy - Most Outstanding Representative in Primary School Sport: Indy Bradley, Mount Brown Public School.
Multiclass Athlete of the Year in Primary School: Xavier Wilson, Shell Cove Public School.
John Macintosh Trophy - Most Notable Achievement - Individual Sport: Ciara Nixon, Corrimal East Public School.
Peter Dobson Trophy - Outstanding Performance in Primary School Sport: Maddison McWilliams, Flinders Public School.
Peter Dobson Trophy - Outstanding Performance in Primary School Sport: Toby Peoples, Gwynneville Public School.
Premier's Sporting Challenge Awards:
Halle Wellings, Bomaderry Public School
Indy Bradley, Mount Brown Public School
Alexis Bell, Warilla High School
Boady Dunn, Eden Marine High School.
Primary School Blues Awards:
Hugh Hanrahan, Bowral Public School
Jasmine Shelley, Kiama Public School
Ava Dragovic, Shellharbour Public School
Arabelle Thompson, Bowral Public School
Brooklyn McWilliams, Flinders Public School
Jax Burgess, Berrima Public School
Halle Wellings, Bomaderry Public School
Indy Bradley, Mount Brown Public School
Ciara Nixon, Corrimal East Public School
Maddison McWilliams, Flinders Public School
Secondary School Blues Awards:
Jessica Kann, Ulladulla High School
Tobias Delaney, Figtree High School
Ella Fraser, Bulli High School
Grace Jones, Mulwaree High School
Charlotte Basham, Illawarra Sports High School
Indie Bostock, Warilla High School
Hayden Buchanan, Kiama High School
Akala Miller, Bomaderry High School
Boady Dunne, Eden Marine High School
Alexis Bell, Warilla High School.
