Talented groms take up the challenge and surf to a wave of success

TWO groms from the Milton Ulladulla area surfed their way to success recently.
Everly Morgan and Jett Bradley finished on top of their division when the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp Series, in challenging conditions at North Cronulla Beach, wrapped up in the weekend.
Jett took charge of the under boy's 14s section and Everly, in the under 12s girls division, was the top grom.
In the under 14 boys it was a back-and-forth battle between all four boys with Jett coming away with an impressive win.
Jett posted the highest heat wave (5.77) of the final in an early exchange putting in the box portion for the majority of the final.
Frankie Timmermans (Forresters Beach) in second, Jesse Fitzgibbon (Coledale) in third and Jackson Fraser (Shell Cove) in fourth also surfed well
Everly, in her division consistently caught the judges' eyes.
Everly dropped some of the biggest scores across all girls' divisions over the weekend, finishing up with a combination heat total of 11.0 in the U12 girls' final.
She came away victorious over fellow competitors Alanni Morris (Shelly Beach), Coco Hamano (Terrigal) and Mila Grainger (Newport).
Over 70 grommets took part in the North Cronulla Beach-based event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.