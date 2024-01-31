Here is cheers to a celebration of coastal craft beer

Three Shoalhaven breweries are looking forward to celebrating Local Beer Day with a "brew-tiful" bus tour.
On Local Beer Day [Saturday, February 24], join Cupitt's Estate, Dangerous Ales and Wombat Brewery on board a craft beer journey celebrating the local brews in the Milton/Ulladulla region.
The event is part of the Crafty Pint's nationwide celebration "to showcase our local independent breweries' incredible talent and the vibrant spirit of the Australian craft beer industry".
Local Beer Day is about supporting independent craft breweries that have been doing it tough over the last few years.
People will be able to "dive into the passion, creativity, and unique flavours only small-batch independent brewers can offer".
The specially curated bus tour will take you on a brewery adventure through three of Milton/Ulladulla Region's taphouses.
The taphouses are:
Cupitt's Estate: Celebrating its 10th year of brewing beer this year, Cupitt's Estate is where brewing innovation intertwines with winemaking for the culmination of their award-winning beer-wine hybrids. Cupitt's Estate also crafts a delicious range of classic and contemporary beers perfect for the South Coast lifestyle.
Dangerous Ales: Located in the Milton Hotel, this taphouse has a vast range of award-winning brews to sample, including lagers, stouts, sours, and fresh Hazy IPAs.
Wombat Brewery: A newcomer to the local brewery scene, Wombat embraces the laid-back Aussie spirit at this friendly hangout. With classic styles and seasonal surprises, Wombat Brewery is the perfect place to kick back, relax, and enjoy genuinely satisfying beers.
Your ticket gets you:
Hop-on, hop-off convenience: No need to designate a driver. Relax and enjoy the ride as we whisk you between each brewery throughout the day (12pm-6pm).
Special brewery offers: Each stop holds a surprise! From exclusive beers to behind-the-scenes peeks and special food menus.
A sense of community: Meet fellow beer lovers, share stories, and discover your new favourite local brew.
Tickets are just $25 per person, and spots will fill up quickly. Get your seat here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.