Young women urged to take part in "a wonderful annual community event"

Young women are urged not to miss out on the opportunities offered by taking part in "a wonderful annual community event".
The Milton Show Young Woman Program is for young women aged 18 to 25-years and is aimed to develop young women both personally and professionally.
Entries will be closing on Monday, February 12 and so get your entry in quickly.
If you do not want to miss this opportunity, fill in the expression of interest form here and the Young Woman Ambassador will contact you.
Entrants will build their skills in the following areas:
"I love the program with the young women and that is why I have taken on the ambassador's coordinator role. My passion is to be able to mentor young people and just see them grow," Maddy said.
"It's just nice to be able to help out and give something back to the community."
