Public meeting to table issues on "outdated Zombie Development Applications"

The Red Head Villages Association and Manyana Matters Environmental Association [MMEA] will jointly host a public meeting to answer questions on the Inyadda Drive planning proposal, the Manyana Beach Estate subdivision and the slated Commercial Precinct.
The groups describe them as outdated "Zombie Development Applications".
The meeting will be held this Saturday [February 24] at the Yulunga Hall, Manyana from 3pm.
"This will be a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together once again and show strength of support," a spokesperson said.
Manyana Matters had asked people to email the Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips at fiona.phillips.mp@aph.gov.au to let her know what the land means to them, and why it should be saved forever.
Mrs Phillips has advised the group that she has spoken with the Minister for the Environment, Tanya Plibersek, who assured her that the project has been thoroughly assessed under environmental law by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water.
Many residents sent a passionate plea to Mrs Phillips.
"The animal need to keep their homes and the people need to believe in humanity," one resident said in her email.
"As an Aboriginal woman, I know if we care for the land it cares for us.
"The notion of brutal decimation of this land for money is abhorrent, traumatic and illogical."
People can still email the Member for Gilmore at fiona.phillips.mp@aph.gov.au
The MMEA understands that the final decision on the Manyana land will be published on or around March 8.
