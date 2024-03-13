Opportunity to work on youth related projects available to South Coast groups

Bussin': How might we create more accessible transport options for young people in regional and rural communities?

MEE (Mentoring Educating Empowering): How might we close the gap in accessing quality education for young people in regional, rural and remote communities?

A Place for You: How might we improve accessibility to mental health services in remote and regional areas of Australia?

The Bigger Picture: How can we empower young people in regional towns to celebrate their differences and foster connection among themselves?

Safe Sphere: How might we ensure that young people in regional and remote communities receive relevant and comprehensive sexual education?