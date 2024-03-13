Opportunity to work on youth related projects available to South Coast groups

South Coast based not-for-profit groups are being encouraged to to work with local young people to adopt or adapt one of the six project ideas developed at this year's ABC Heywire Youth Summit.
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] encourages local groups to get involved with the scheme by supporting one of the ideas that emerged from the summit in response to the concerns identified as being most current and critical for youth in remote, rural and regional Australia.
Funded through the FRRR ABC Heywire Youth Innovation Grants program, grants of up to $10,000 are available to kick start initiatives that promote equitable access to local services and foster a sense of belonging and connection to peers and to the land.
The six ideas developed by the 35 young summit participants during the week-long youth leadership and skills development event are:
Shoalhaven resident Adam Clear, who helped establish MUCK Up [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] took part in the summit in February.
The 2024 Heywire Summit, held in Canberra, saw over 30 participants work together in groups to develop ideas to make positive change in their communities.
"The experience was one of the best I've had and was definitely worth doing," Adam said about the summit.
