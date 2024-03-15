QR code issue fixed - fight to save Don Hearn's Cabins continues

Lexie Meyers' fight to save Don Hearn's Cabins and her livelihood continues.
She and her many supporters are still working hard to keep the popular venue open but they have had to face a few obstacles along the way.
Lexie has been managing Don Hearn's Cabins in Cunjurong Point for 30-years - the last two decades have been surrounded by uncertainty because she never had her lease renewed.
She is facing eviction.
Lexie said at first the petition was going well and then something odd happened.
"It was sitting on 1400 signatures for ages," she said.
Lexie then discovered there was an issue with the QR Code.
The QR Code was directing people to the "thank you for signing the petition" section - they were not actually being sent to where they could sign the petition.
This error has been fixed and Lexie and been going around various places in the Ulladulla region replacing the flyers with the incorrect QR Code with the proper on.
You can also sign the petition here.
Lexie is still in the process of putting together a submission she will send to the NSW Government stating why she should be allowed to stay on the venue.
Her deadline to get the submission in has been extended to April 22.
She was given formal notice of termination on January 15 2024 and the eviction date is now June 30, 2024.
