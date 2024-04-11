Debate continues about alleged environmental incident involving bitumen runoff

Views remain divided following an alleged environmental incident involving bitumen runoff leaching into Burrill Lake and foreshore rocks following the recent heavy rain.
Shoalhaven City Council has completed "a very thorough" examination of the Dolphin Point Reserve car park area after fears were raised that bitumen runoff leached onto nearby rocks and then into Burrill Lake.
A council staff member went to the site and rubbed the rock area in question.
The council staff member said it was slime and algae - not bitumen emulsion.
However, a section of the community still claims that the runoff did cover the nearby rocks and went into the lake.
President of the Burrill Lake Community Association Incorporated, Ian Carroll, refutes council's claims and has video evidence that shows where the emulsion flowed.
"I was there and witnessed the emulsion entering the pits and discharging onto rock platform and washing into the lake [ Burrill Lake]," he said
"I suggest council look at videos that clearly show this occurring."
Council once again ruled out that the bitumen emulsion had got on rocks along the foreshore.
Mr Carroll said the matter will be raised at a meeting of the Burrill Lake Community Association tonight [Thursday, April 11] and has not ruled out contacting the NSW Environment Protection Authority about the matter.
Meanwhile, bitumen emulsion spray seal was recently used to repair a small section of the Dolphin Point Reserve car park and last week during the heavy rain some of the emulsion to ran from the repair area.
Council after being contacted responded to the matter.
"The emulsion was contained within the carpark area and the upstream stormwater pit," a council spokesperson said.
"The site was inspected on Friday morning [April 5] and no emulsion was found at the outlet of the stormwater pipe.
"Sandbags were installed on Friday as a precautionary measure."
