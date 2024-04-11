Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Debate continues about alleged environmental incident involving bitumen runoff

By Damian McGill
Updated April 11 2024 - 1:18pm, first published 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Views remain divided following an alleged environmental incident involving bitumen runoff leaching into Burrill Lake and foreshore rocks following the recent heavy rain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.