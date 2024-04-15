Community support to shine at Emerald Ball

Excitement is building for the Community Bank South Coast Emerald Ball.
The ball, on Friday May 17 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, is a key part of the Milton based Community Bank South Coast's 20th birthday celebrations.
Branch Manager Caroline Boland is looking forward to the Emerald Ball, particularly the $100,000 of community investment side of the night.
"There is so much excitement building for the ball. We have been doing community banking for 20 years and that is something to celebrate," Caroline said.
She added the bank's main purpose was to make a profit and then give that money back to the community.
Community Bank South Coast urges everyone to purchase tickets and be part of this flagship event which unites the local business and community sectors.
Caroline said the ball was going to be a fun night out and added that everyone in the community was urged to attend.
"It's going to be a great night - we have local entertainment, great food and fun," Caroline said
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.stickytickets.com.au/N14QJ
The bank is in the process of going through the applications they have received from community groups.
Those groups, later this month will put in a "pitch" as to why they should get a share of the $100 000 with the successful applicants being announced at the Emerald Ball.
There is no set amount regarding how much each applicant gets - it comes down to their pitch, their idea/proposal and how much it will cost to establish.
Caroline said they had between 18 to 20 applications - an amount she expected.
"I knew we would have a great influx because this is such a great opportunity for community groups to showcase what they can do," the community bank manager said.
It's too late for more groups to get an application in but the bank's door is always open when it comes to offering community groups support.
"We have community funding all year round," Caroline said.
The Ulladulla Netball Association is one of the many groups the Community Bank South Coast has supported in the past.
Netball association committee member, Courtney Flint, said the bank had supported them for many years.
Courtney said the bank's support was important to the netball association because their income was limited.
"The funds from the bank have helped us to buy equipment and provide opportunities like coaching courses and hold clinics for the players to participate in. Without the bank's support we would not be able to put those things on," Courtney said.
"We really appreciate their support and it definitely helps."
Go to https://www.facebook.com/communitybanksouthcoast to learn more.
