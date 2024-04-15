Tony Hardman marks his 50th anniversary of being a JP

Local retiree Tony Hardman recently celebrated his 50th anniversary of being a Justice of the Peace [JP] in style.
The former Milton Ulladulla businessman was awarded a Commemorative Certificate by the NSW Attorney General, the Honourable Michael Daley Dip Law MP, last Wednesday at Government House.
Mr Hardman said he had been continually supported by his wife Marcia who accompanied him at the presentation.
There were 150 in attendance at the ceremony which was held at the Strangers Room, overlooking the Domain at Parliament House in Macquarie Street.
Mr Hardman was sworn in as a Justice of the Peace at Narrabri Court House on June 21 1972.
He told the Milton Ulladulla Times that he was employed as a bank officer at the time and had since lived and worked in seven different communities having owned a business with his wife before retiring.
He, like many others, likes to volunteer to the community he lives in.
"I first became a JP to qualify me to witness deponents signatures on legal documents," he said.
"This assisted people making attestations for many purposes and now 50 years later I am able to provide the same assistance to the frail aged and others."
Mrs and Mr Hardman arrived in Ulladulla in 1982 where Mr Hardman opened the ANZ Bank.
Mr Hardman said he intended to continue to serve the community as a JP while he was required by the State of NSW.
He said it was not difficult to become a JP but the suitability of an applicant requires "fairly thorough investigation for obvious reasons".
Seeking more details of the processes can be obtained via the Internet or by calling at Service NSW in Ulladulla.
"After processing and when a clearance is available the applicant is then sworn in in a Local Court," Mr Hardman said.
Mr Hardman said the most common function of a JP in this region would be to provide the role of a witness on legal documents and applications for financial assistance and on Statutory Declarations necessary in all types of court proceedings and legal proceedings.
Meanwhile, another Shoalhaven resident, Laurence McGinty OAM and JP of Worrigee also received an Award from the Attorney General at the ceremony for his 50 years service as a Justice of the Peace.
Mr McGinty is a busy volunteer in the Shoalhaven Community and a resident of Worrigee. He is active in Nowra providing JP services to local residents of the area.
He also received his Award from Attorney General Michael Daley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.