Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Flashback Friday: Anzac Day is and will always be special - Milton hosts a meaningful event

By Damian McGill
Updated April 19 2024 - 10:33am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As we prepare for Anzac Day 2024, the Milton Ulladulla Times felt it was a good chance to look back on last year's amazing march and memorial service held at Milton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.