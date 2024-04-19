Flashback Friday: Anzac Day is and will always be special - Milton hosts a meaningful event

As we prepare for Anzac Day 2024, the Milton Ulladulla Times felt it was a good chance to look back on last year's amazing march and memorial service held at Milton.
Anzac Day in 2023 was a fitting tribute to past and present ex-servicemen and their families.
Another huge crowd is expected for this year's Anzac Day - here are the local details.
The Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch is in the process of organising what will be two special services on Thursday April 25.
A Dawn Service event will be held at the memorial near the Milton Ulladulla Ex Servo's Club commencing at 5.45am and then a major march/service will be held in Milton.
People wanting to march in Milton can assemble the corner of Church Street and the Princes Highway at 10.15am and march to the Milton Cenotaph and Memorial Garden by 10.55am for service at 11am.
People can attend the march/service and it's expected to be completed by 11.45am.
Residents in the Termeil, Bawley Point and Kioloa, if they can't attend services in the Milton Ulladulla area, can attend their own service.
A service will be held on Anzac Day at the Kioloa War Memorial from 10.45am for a 11am start. People can attend and lay a wreath.
