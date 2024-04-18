Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Scores to be settle in football grand final replay

By Damian McGill
Updated April 18 2024 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton's Antonio Lavalle takes on Basin's Jordan Reid. Milton Nathan Avery and Zach Pullinger are in the background. Picture by Tamara Lee.
Milton's Antonio Lavalle takes on Basin's Jordan Reid. Milton Nathan Avery and Zach Pullinger are in the background. Picture by Tamara Lee.

Illaroo will be looking to settle a few scores when they take on Milton Ulladulla in a replay of last year's Shoalhaven Football Association's grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.