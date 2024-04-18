Scores to be settle in football grand final replay

Illaroo will be looking to settle a few scores when they take on Milton Ulladulla in a replay of last year's Shoalhaven Football Association's grand final.
Saturday's [April 25] encounter at Lighthouse Oval looms as the match of the round.
Milton coach Nick Palagyi and his players are rubbing their hands together in expectation of playing a classic against the Roos.
"The match against Illaroo was the first fixture we all looked for when the draw was released. We're really looking forward to it," he said.
"We had a fantastic season in 2023 for sure, but that was last year. We understand that, and we have no intention of resting on our laurels.
"Our focus is 100 percent on what's next, and this week that means Saturday's fixture against Illaroo."
Illaroo, started the season in impressive form with a 6-1 win over Shoalhaven Heads Berry last week, while the Panthers recorded a 3-all draw with St Georges Basin.
Coach Palagyi knows his team will face a tough opponent on Saturday.
"Another fast physical match that gives us a great opportunity to demonstrate the performance standards we've set for ourselves," he said about what he expects from Illaroo.
"Every week we set out to be better than the week before, and in that way it honestly doesn't matter who's next on the fixture list.
"We will keep the focus on ourselves and ensure everyone is ready to perform to their maximum."
The 3-all draw from last week's gives the Panthers some things to work on.
"We've done our analysis on ourselves after last week's match, just as we do after every match. We know where we're at, we know what's working and where we can continue to develop," the Panthers' mentor said.
"We are in good shape as a playing group, but we'll never stop looking for ways to grow and be better."
