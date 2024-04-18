Bulldogs aim for better start against Warilla

Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' vice captain and hooker, Riley Wooden, knows his team cannot afford a repeat of last week's first half effort.
The Bulldogs are currently preparing to take on the tough Warilla Lake South Gorillas at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday April 20 in their Group Seven Rugby League first grade match and Wooden said the Bulldogs need to turn in a better first half effort than they did last week.
The Bulldogs, by their own admission, were not up to scratch in the first half against Jamberoo last week.
"It was pretty scrappy in the first half and we seemed to be chasing points and yes we did not start the best," Wooden said.
Wooden was one of the four second half try scorers and he said the Bulldogs showed a lot of resilience to turn things around against Jamberoo.
Ky Farmilo, who made his first grade debut on the weekend, also scored a try.
The Bulldogs' vice captain said Farmilo played well on debut.
Wooden is confident the Bulldogs will do well against the Gorillas.
"We have got another good team this week - we are sharp and all fit," he said.
Wooden says part of his role on Sunday will be to drive the team on and make sure their energy levels and line-speed are maintained throughout the match.
The Bulldogs' brains-trust has done some homework on the Gorillas and they are currently working on what they hope will be a successful match plan.
Wooden, an Ulladulla junior, said that there was lots of confidence within the club at the moment.
"I think our pre-season was the best I have ever been part of," he said.
"We definitely have the talent needed to have a good season."
The hooker shares the on field leadership duties with Blake Mackey.
Sunday's first grade match kicks off at 3pm.
