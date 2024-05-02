Bulldogs captain says his team is ready for the Eagles

Captain of the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs first grade side Blake Mackey believes his team has a strong chance of winning their upcoming Group Seven Rugby League match.
The Bulldogs play the Albion Park Eagles on Sunday [May 5] at Mollymook's Bill Andriske Oval, and it looks like being one of the matches of the round.
Mackey, going on what his team produced last weekend during the Anzac Day round against the Gerringong Lions, said that his team should be confident about their chances against the Eagles.
"I thought it was our best performance of the year," he said about the match against the Lions, even though they lost 22-10.
"We got all the 'one-percenters' right and our defence was strong.
"Some of the Gerringong players, afterwards, said it was the toughest match they played this season."
Mackey added it was a privilege to play in Anzac Round and stand alongside PJ Thornton and Mitch Simington - the club's ex-servicemen's and servicemen's player representatives.
The Bulldogs, prior to the match, were forced to shuffle a few around when five-eighth Cody Roach withdrew from the match due to an ankle injury and middle forward Callum Franchi, who was originally named in the run on side, watched the Anzac Day match from the sideline.
Under 18s player Thomas Nelson made his first grade debut when he came off the bench to cover for the loss of Franchi.
Mackey said Nelson played well on debut and did a good job playing in the middle of the ruck.
The Bulldogs captain is looking forward to taking on Albion Park on Sunday at home.
"We had a draw against them last season and then beat them when they came down here. They are a tough side," Mackey said.
The Eagles will be determined to win following a 24-4 loss to the Shellharbour Sharks last weekend.If his team shows that same sort of form they showed last weekend,
Mackey said he was confident that his team could win.
