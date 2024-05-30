Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sound advice when it comes to navigating the South Coast's "Humpback Highway"

By Damian McGill
Updated May 30 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GIVEN the seas off the South Coast are dubbed the Humpback Highway - whales and all manner of watercraft do come into contact with each other.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.