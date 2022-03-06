news, local-news,

Keele Browne is set to make her NRL Women's debut with St George Illawarra today [Sunday]. The Milton Ulladulla Junior Rugby League Club product is a late addition to the Dragons' squad for the match against the Parramatta Eels at WIN Stadium, Wollongong today Sunday, March 6 at 3.40pm. St George Illawarra NRL Telstra Women's Premiership coach Jamie Soward was forced to amend his team ahead of the Dragons' Round Two clash due to injury concerns. Red V, captain Kezie Apps and back-rower Talei Holmes have been ruled out due to hand injuries, while centre Jaime Chapman (concussion) is the other to be ruled out. Local junior Keeley Davis will captain the Dragons for the first time in Apps's absence while Browne and Renee Targett will make their NRLW debuts. Aliti Namoce will also make her debut for the Red V. Browne wearing jersey number 19 has been named at centre. Her debut is a reward for all her efforts in the pre-season.

