A team of community-minded music fans is putting the spotlight on Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre.
This Saturday June 4 the versatile community centre will be transformed into a festival ground for Our Town: a show with a mega line up, which is putting all the profits back into local causes.
Advertisement
At the top of the bill is Hockey Dad - the surf rock duo which has become one of Australia's biggest independent music success stories - along with plenty of up and comers from around the region - see performance times below
The festival is organised by a seven-strong team of locals, including Haley Mees and Matt Upson, who said their goal is to bring young people back into the community space which has been built for them.
Far from a regular community facility, the Dunn and Lewis Centre includes an immense variety of programs and services for Ulladulla locals, along with the bowling alley and indoor rock climbing wall. At the heart of it all is a memorial to the 200 Bali Bombing victims, including locals Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis.
Our Town is coming to the Dunn and Lewis Centre on Saturday, June 4. Tickets are available at www.southcoasttickets.com.au/events/our-town-hockey-dad/
Meanwhile the event will be a sustainable festival.
Out Town have teamed up with Milton based environment group Treading Lightly Inc to support our waste free sustainable event this weekend.
How does a waste-free sustainable festival work?
1.
REUSABLE CUP SYSTEM. To reduce the amount of plastic waste there will be no drinks served in single use cups or glass. @treading_lightly_inc will supply reusable cups that can be purchased, then reused or returned.
2.
RETURN & EARN ALUMINIUM CAN COLLECTION. Some bevs will be available in aluminium cans which we will be collecting and recycling through our partnership with the Return and Earn system. All monies collected from this will be directed towards future sustainability projects in the community.
3.
FOOD WASTE.
All street food vans will be serving food in compostable takeaway containers. Treading Lightly clean up crew will collect this waste and direct it to local composting facilities. Small buckets will also be available at the end of the night to take home, should you wish to feed your worms or compost bin.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.