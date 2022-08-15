Jamberoo Superoos have continued its push for a top three finish this season after scoring a convincing 48-10 Group Seven Rugby League win over a plucky Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Mollymook Oval on Saturday.
With two rounds of the competition remaining, the Jamberoo side hold a handy 62 points differential lead over Stingrays of Shellharbour and will be looking at a strong finish against Berry-Shoalhaven Heads and Kiama Knights in the final two rounds at home to wrap up the second chance semi-final.
Conversely the Stingrays play Milton-Ulladulla (away) and Albion Park (home) in the final rounds and would be expecting to win both handsomely.
Jamberoo lock Luke Asquith, on Saturday, provided great passes for Kyle Stone and Jake Clarke to send the visitors out to a handy 10-nil lead after just eight minutes to shock the home side who were playing in front of a huge crowd, mainly thanks to a player's reunion that night.
The Dogs were able stem the bleeding somewhat and had a try of their own in the 24th minute when a well-placed grubbed-kick by fullback Travis Wooden was dived on in-goal by second-rower Mason Harrison and Wooden converted from out wide to close the gap to 10-6.
That seemed to wake the Superoos and 22 points flowed in the next 12 minutes.
First it was Mark Asquith who burrowed his was over from close-range, before the most spectacular try of the game when coach Jono Dallas regathered a Dean Watling cross-kick and, with the ball perched precariously on his shoulder and running in reverse, he scored beside the posts.
Watling then send winger Matt Forsyth over in the corner with a great pass and Mark and Luke Asquith combined to complete the rout and give the visitors a big 32-10 halftime lead.
The home side came out with renewed vigour after the break and young half Sam Stewart showed his class when he took on the Jamberoo defence from 30 metres out and using his pace, weaved his way over for a great solo try.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs that was their last hurrah as the Superoos finished the job with James Gilmore, Forsyth and Mark Asquith all crossing from close range to wrap up a resounding win.
In a classy Superoos effort, Forsyth, Nathan Gallestegui, Luke Asquith and Jono Dallas all had great games in a team display, while Wooden, Stewart and Callum Franchi all tried hard to lift the Bulldogs.
