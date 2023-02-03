Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation's plan for Jindelara Cottage

Updated February 3 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation's plan for Jindelara Cottage. Picture supplied

THE next exciting stage for Jindelara is earmarked to commence mid-this year [2023].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.