Jo Jones is right when she says "unfortunately cancer has a way of touching us all."
"Watching my dad battle cancer has changed our family's life forever," she said.
"It's made me realise what's important in life and for me. It made me want to help others affected by cancer in any way I can."
Her team at Jo Jones Property jumped at the chance to help host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea Cancer Council fundraising event with Michael, Eddie and Jake from Killara Catering.
They aim to raise "funds for a cause close to our hearts".
The event is on Thursday, June 29 between 10am to 12pm at The Terrace Cafe where a delicious English Style High Tea will be served.
Tickets are $35 per head and can be purchased from The Terrace Cafe (Ulladulla), Breakers Cafe (Mollymook Beach), Jo Jones Property (Mollymook Beach) or message https://www.facebook.com/jojonesproperty to arrange your ticket for collection on the day.
There will be loads of fun and fabulous lucky door and raffle prizes to be drawn on the day.
"As a special treat we also have our much loved local Avril Henry sharing her story," Jo said.
By taking part in the event you will get to support people affected by cancer.
"We saw it as a fantastic opportunity to get together with family, friends and our local community to be together, share stories and experiences of how cancer has touched each of us," Jo said.
"Not all cancer experiences are final and we also thought it was a great opportunity to celebrate survivors.
"It just feels like the perfect opportunity to get together in a social setting and do something positive around cancer."
