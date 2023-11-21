Milton Ulladulla Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Bomaderry vet Dr Neal Johnson warns Shoalhaven pet owners of snake bites and paralysis ticks

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 22 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bomaderry Vet Dr Neal Johnson said he has seen half a dozen snake bit cases over the past few weeks. Picture, supplied and file
Bomaderry Vet Dr Neal Johnson said he has seen half a dozen snake bit cases over the past few weeks. Picture, supplied and file

As the weather heats up, Shoalhaven veterinarians are warning pet owners of the risks of snake bites and paralysis ticks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.