Milton Ulladulla Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos: St John The Evangelist Catholic High School Year 12 formal

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
November 27 2023 - 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from St John The Evangelist Catholic High School in Nowra celebrated their Year 12 formal on Wednesday, November 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.