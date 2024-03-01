Australian Idol dream to continue for popular Shoalhaven entrant

Isaac McCallum pinches himself when he wakes up every morning.
Never in his wildest of dreams did he think his Australian Idol journey would be so momentous and life-changing.
"I am so happy and ecstatic. My confidence is growing with each performance," he said about his time so far on the Channel Seven show.
"I would have been just happy with making the Top 21," Issac who is now in the Top 10 said.
He is starting to become famous and people in places like Sydney are starting to recognise him.
When the contestants don't have show commitments they are allowed to head out and have a bit of free time.
Isaac is becoming a bit of a celebrity.
"Man it's just crazy and people say to me 'you are the trolley boy'," he said.
The way things are going he won't be known as the trolley boy for much longer
He will be known as a performer and singer with an amazing voice who started out busking in Ulladulla.
Meanwhile, images of his face and how-to-vote card details are popping up at Ulladulla as businesses, like the Heritage Bakery and McDonalds and the community in general, is really backing "their man"
Foxy's has even created the "IBLAT" bacon, avo, tomato, lettuce, onion, ham and aioli on a toasted Turkish to mark Isaac's stunning rise,
Issac said "it was all happening" when it came to the hometown supporters.
He said the support was awesome and added without all the votes from the Shoalhaven he would not have progressed so far.
Isaac loves all his Shoalhaven and wider South Coast supporters.
The idol contestant wants to thank people for their support and hopes that it will continue
He appears next on Monday, March 4 and is looking forward to it.
"I can't wait to get back up on stage," he said
He intends to "smash '' his next performance and now he has achieved more than he expected wants to have some fun and not overthink things too much.
He was put on notice but responded with professionalism and maturity to barnstorm his way into the top 10.
