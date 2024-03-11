Celebrations all round for Jindelara Cottage's new stage

A large crowd of people turned out to celebrate the commencement of the new build at Jindelara Cottage in Ulladulla recently.
The "turning of the sod" event was supported by all levels of government with Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler, Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley, and Shoalhaven City Councillor Patricia White all in attendance.
Project facilitator, Lion Graham Sweet detailed the history of the foundation, and details of the new building and hinted at the future projects the foundation had in mind.
Every speaker praised the foundation for its ability the coordinate all levels of government and gain their cooperation in delivering much-needed social and disability housing to the community.
There were representatives of many community groups present, including families of those with a family member suffering with a disability.
Prominent Ulladulla identity, Scottie Norris, was present and assisted in turning a "sod" for the new building.
Scottie has been allocated a room at the completed building which will be managed by the Yumaro Disability Group.
The Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation are proud to announce that their project to help fill the critical need for disability housing in the Ulladulla district is ready to start.
The recent "sod turning ceremony" at the cottage in Nurrawallee Street, Ulladulla marked the start of the work which, when complete will expand the facility from a respite cottage to provide both respite and permanent housing.
The local need is particularly acute for those with more severe impairment and the new expanded Jindelara will meet these needs.
The expansion project has already renovated the existing building [with funding help from the NSW Government} and two new buildings are to be built.
Once completed, there will be accommodation for seven permanent severely impaired residents plus up to two respite visitors and four overnight staff.
The renovation of the existing cottage will transform it to a shared home for four permanent residents with overnight accommodation for up to two staff.
The major new build will contain two single bedroom units for permanent accommodation, one double unit for respite accommodation, and overnight accommodation for up to two staff.
Additionally, a small single-bedroom unit will be constructed adjacent to the existing cottage will complete the facility by providing for a seventh permanent resident.
The design of the overall complex has taken into account the comments of the recent Royal Commission and meets all the requirements of the NDIS for supported independent living and special accommodation.
Yumaro will manage the complex and aim to give residents a home that maximises their independence and lifestyle.
The new build is on land adjoining land provided by Shoalhaven City Council which has now been amalgamated with the land already owned by the foundation.
LUDCF would like to thank its two local ward councillors Patricia White and Mark Kitchener who moved the motion in council for the land transfer and all Shoalhaven City Councillors and mayor Cr Findley for their unanimous support.
Thanks goes to Mrs Phillips and Ms Butler for their support as well.
The build is estimated to cost $1.675 million and is funded by a Department of Social Security Fund Grant of $800 000 which will be matched by the foundation who have raised their funding from local sources, in particular the Lions - Bookshop Branch Club and the local Lions Club.
