Chorus of voices come together to promote community kindness

People are still talking and even singing about the recent Chorus 4 Kindness event.
The second Chorus 4 Kindness event, held recently at the Milton Theatre, was a great success.
Chorus 4 Kindness, hosted by MUCK Up [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness], saw 200 people come together at Milton Theatre to sing John Farnham's "That's Freedom".
The event raised $1000 for Dolly's Dream and just over $2,000 for other MUCK Up activities.
Dolly's Dream is committed to changing the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.
People sang "That's Freedom" under the expert tutelage of Tina Broad from Sing Express with Neil Hoggard supporting on guitar and Hamish Richardson and Matt Skinner rounding out the band.
"It was wonderful to share the Dolly's Dream message of kindness and collaboration on Do It For Dolly day itself and watch this space for further MUCK Up events including our next instalment of Chorus for Kindness later this year," was how MUCK Up summed up the night.
The event organisors would like to thank Dangerous Ales and Cupitts Estate for their beer and wine donations to keep the patrons well lubricated, while Treading Lightly the event was waste-free with the use of their wine cups.
Thanks also goes to the To Milton Ulladulla Apex Club for the use of South Coast Beer Festival beer cups and their help behind the bar.
The raffle raised over $1,000 thanks to Lolly Kingdom, Fundland, Harbour Bookshop, M&K Hair, Tabourie Child Care Centre, Foxy's and Arcadia Twin Cinemas.
All video was captured by Lane and Fynn from Eight Frames Media and the night was hosted by local youths Adam Clear and Ellie Fitzpatrick.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.