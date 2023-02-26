Milton Ulladulla Times
Manyana subdivision application officially refused by Shoalhaven City Council.

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated February 26 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:49am
Original plans for the proposed, and now refused, subdivision at Manyana.

A development application for 100 residential lots at Manyana has been knocked back.

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

