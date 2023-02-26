A development application for 100 residential lots at Manyana has been knocked back.
After more than a year of due process, Shoalhaven City Council officially refused the subdivision application for Inyadda Dr, Manyana, on Friday (February 24).
The original application, made in January 2022, included 100 residential lots; one Community Title lot for biodiversity protection purposes; public reserve for a local park, and a fire trail and beach access trail.\
It had also proposed tree removal and bulk earthworks; stormwater and water quality works; pressure sewer system; asset protection zone, and a biodiversity offsetting scheme.
According to Shoalhaven City Council documents, council planners previously advised the developers (in June 2022) to withdraw their application over 'several significant issues'.
"...the review of the proposed development application has revealed there to be several significant issues in relation to non-compliance with the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016, Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan 2014 (SLEP 2014) and Shoalhaven Development Plan 2014 (SDCP 2014)," correspondence to the developer read.
"We are of the view, that our review of the application to date, prevents the application as submitted being progressed or supported."
The issues cited included environmental concerns around clearing native vegetation and threatened species habitat; flooding and flood evacuation were also raised as concerns.
More than 200 submissions were made following the proposed development's public advertisement in 2022.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
